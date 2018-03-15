What to know about the arrest of Morgan Roof, sister of Dylann Roof

Morgan Roof, younger sister of Dylann Roof, was recently arrested for simple drug and weapon possession inside school grounds. Prior to the arrest, she made a racially-driven social media post that alarmed the student body at A.C. Flora High.
Lynnette Cantos
Flash snowfall in Fort Mill!

Latest News

Flash snowfall in Fort Mill!

The flurries fell fast and furious for a few minutes as a somewhat surprising snowfall flashed across the Fort Mill area on the morning of Wednesday, March 14, 2018.