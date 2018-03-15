Suspect in York Co. police shootings jailed; his family ‘devastated’ over ‘tragedy’

The suspect in what police said was a January “ambush” of York County law enforcement officers where one was killed, was wheeled out of a hospital Thursday morning and rolled into jail.

Christian Thomas McCall, 47, is being held without bond on a fugitive warrant at the Mecklenburg County jail, according to his defense attorney, Montrio Belton. McCall, of Farrier Lane outside York, was wounded in the Jan. 16 shootout near his home. He spent the past two months at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte recovering.

McCall has been taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail, where he will be held on a fugitive warrant. His stay there could be brief.

McCall could waive extradition from North Carolina and be brought to the York County jail to be served arrest warrants and booked as early as Friday. He is expected to be charged in the killing of Deputy Mike Doty, and wouding of three other officers -- sheriff's deputies Sgt. Randy Clinton and Sgt. Buddy Brown, and York Police Department Sgt. Kyle Cummings.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

McCall also could fight extradition and force York County prosecutors to get governors South Carolina and North Carolina to order McCall be extradited.

16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett has previously told The Herald McCall is expected to face a murder charge in Doty’s death and three counts of attempted murder for the wounded officers. He also could face charges for weapons crimes and charges related to shooting a State Law Enforcement Division helicopter that was part of the manhunt for him.

McCall can’t be arrested on South Carolina charges until he is in South Carolina, police and prosecutors said.

McCall’s family issued a statement Thursday, through McCall’s attorney.

The statement says: “The family is shocked, saddened and devastated by the events of Jan. 16, 2018. Our hearts have ached for officers Mike Doty, Randy Clinton, Buddy Brown, Kyle Cummings and their families.

“The Christian McCall we know is a loving Christian, husband of over 20 years, father of two great kids, son and brother. Chris had a successful career in the banking industry, where he was well liked by his coworkers. He is also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. So, this tragedy, as we know it, was something uncharacteristic of Chris’ past and seemingly promising future.

“The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at CMC and officers with the Charlottee-Mecklenburg Police Department for their high level of professionalism and compassion during this difficult situation. We continue to pray for the recovery of all those impacted.”

Once McCall is back in South Carolina and charged, he will have a court hearing where the charges will be explained to him by a magistrate. McCall cannot get a bond in the case because a magistrate cannot set a bond for a murder charge.

Because the person killed in the case was a police officer, prosecutors have authority under South Carolina law to seek the death penalty. Prosecutors have not stated their intentions.

McCall also is expected to face domestic violence charges. McCall’s wife alleged she was the victim of domestic violence Jan. 15 when she called 911. Officers arrived at the family home outside York and found McCall had fled, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

Tolson said McCall shot Clinton, a K-9 officer, late on Jan. 15.

The thee officers who responded after Clinton was shot were members of a York County SWAT team.

The State Law Enforcement Division handled the investigation because York County police officers were involved.

Doty, 37, a member of the York County drug unit, died Jan. 17, a day after he was shot. His organs were donated.

Check back for updates on this developing story.