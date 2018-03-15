'Y'all are (expletive) crazy,' Roof's sister responded to question about Dylann

The sister of convicted mass killer Dylann Roof, who now stands accused of bringing weapons to her Columbia high school, said in a series of blog posts that she cares for her brother but will not "let what he did ruin my happiness."

Morgan Roof, 18, is charged with two felony counts of carrying weapons on school grounds and one count of possession of marijuana, according to Richland County sheriff's officials. Investigators say she had marijuana, a knife and pepper spray on the campus of A.C. Flora High School on Wednesday and made an alarming post on Snapchat about the students participating in a national protest against gun violence in schools.

Roof later told an investigator she had the weapons with her at school "for protection," according to Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the sheriff's department. There's been no word on specific threats she faced, and Wilson said the sheriff's department has no prior incidents involving her.

On her Tumblr page, Morgan Roof tells readers not to ask her about her brother on Snapchat but says she doesn't mind answering questions on the blog.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Tell any fact about Dylann! Why are you both keep [sic] silent," one user asked in October.

"Because y'all are (expletive) crazy and we don’t want to answer to psychos who obsess about a (expletive) mass murderer," Roof wrote in response. "I respond to people who are interested in the case not people who call him daddy that’s (expletive) sick."

Dylann Roof told FBI agents he wanted to start a race war when he killed nine black parishioners during a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston in June 2015. He was convicted in December 2016 on federal charges in connection with the killings and is currently on federal death row in Indiana.

On her blog, Morgan Roof posted several pictures of her and Dylann as young children, including one that appears to show a young Dylann holding her when she was a baby.

"He was always my buddy," she wrote beneath the collage of pictures.

Another Tumbler user asked Morgan Roof if she cared that her brother is going to die.

"Of course I care," she said, "but I'm not gonna let what he did effect [sic] what I do and how I live my life. I’m happy bc I deserve to be. I have an amazing life and friends and support system. I went through and still have to deal with something unbelievably terrible that nobody understands. I choose not to let what he did ruin my happiness."

Morgan Roof's arrest came on National Walkout Day, a nationwide protest against gun violence in schools in response to a Valentine's Day mass shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

She said in a Snapchat post that she hoped the students participating in the walkout "get shot."

"Your walking out for the allowed time of 17min, they are letting you do this, nothing is gonna change what tf you think it's gonna do? I hope it's a trap and y'all get shot we know it's fixing to be nothing but black people walkin out anyway. No offense ofc buuut," she said in the post.

Morgan Roof was released from the Richland County jail Wednesday night on $615 bond, according to Richland County court records.

State Law Enforcement Division records show she has no prior criminal record in South Carolina. She faces up to five years in prison for each of the weapon charges, if convicted.

In a separate Wednesday incident at A.C. Flora, two 16-year-old students were charged with having a weapon on school grounds after an administrator contacted a resource officer about a student who had a loaded magazine in his bookbag. Alert students said they saw someone throw an object into some bushes that was later found to be a .380-caliber handgun.