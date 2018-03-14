Beaufort County named 'healthiest' in SC — even though we drink too much, study says

The beauty of the Lowcountry and its rich cultural traditions make Beaufort County a prime vacation destination, drawing people from all over the world.
Now, there's new evidence that living here might help us live longer and better lives.
According to a new study released Wednesday by The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Beaufort County is the healthiest county in South Carolina. It's the eighth year in a row that Beaufort County topped the list.
Researchers in the study contend that where a person lives influences how well and how long they live, according to a news release about the study.
Factors they considered in ranking counties include:
- Health behaviors such as tobacco use, diet and exercise, alcohol and drug use, and sexual activity.
- Clinical care, including access to care and quality of care.
- Social and economic factors, such as education, employment, income, family and social support, and community safety.
- Physical environment, such as air and water quality, housing, and transit.
Social and economic factors, such as connected and supportive communities, good schools, stable jobs and safe neighborhoods, are "foundational to achieving long and healthy lives," the news release said.
The County Health Rankings report calls special attention to children in poverty.
In South Carolina, 23 percent of children live in poverty, compared to the U.S. rate of 20 percent. Beaufort County's rate is 19 percent.
Other areas where Beaufort County came in better than the state's average speak to the wide variety of recreational activities available.
The percentage of Beaufort County's population with adequate access to locations for physical activity was 82 percent, compared to the state's 54 percent.
The percentage of adults age 20 and over reporting no leisure-time physical activity for Beaufort County was 16 percent, compared to the state's 25 percent.
Areas where Beaufort County came in worse than the state's average include the percentage of adults reporting binge or heavy drinking (21 percent, compared to the state's 18 percent) and the percentage of population under age 65 without health insurance (16 percent compared to the state's 13 percent).
Here are the South Carolina counties at the top of the ranking:
- Beaufort County
- York County
- Charleston County
- Greenville County
- Lexington County
The five counties in the poorest health, starting with least healthy:
- Marlboro County
- Marion County
- Dillon County
- Allendale County
- Williamsburg County
