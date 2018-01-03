Ice, ice baby: Myrtle Beach siblings use snow day to recreate classic song

0:42 Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday Pause

1:49 When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles

1:04 Snowboarding on Hilton Head? This 'slope' was toll free

1:51 Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday

0:30 Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning

0:49 Here's what a Lowcountry landmark looked like covered in snow on St. Helena

1:37 Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988

1:08 Your child’s South Carolina school bus could catch on fire

0:53 A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather