More Videos

Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday 0:42

Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday

Pause
When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 1:49

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles

Snowboarding on Hilton Head? This 'slope' was toll free 1:04

Snowboarding on Hilton Head? This 'slope' was toll free

Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday 1:51

Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning 0:30

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning

Here's what a Lowcountry landmark looked like covered in snow on St. Helena 0:49

Here's what a Lowcountry landmark looked like covered in snow on St. Helena

Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988 1:37

Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988

Your child’s South Carolina school bus could catch on fire 1:08

Your child’s South Carolina school bus could catch on fire

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather 0:53

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

Latest News

Ice, ice baby: Myrtle Beach siblings use snow day to recreate classic song

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

January 03, 2018 10:54 PM

UPDATED 8 HOURS 10 MINUTES AGO

A few snowflakes inspired a pair of Myrtle Beach siblings to recreate a classic song.

Blessed with a rare snow day, brothers Brett and Stephen Branham put their own spin on Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby.”

“We went outside, it started to sleet and my brother, who was over, started singing ‘Ice Ice Baby,” Brett Branham said. “I was inspired, threw a rap together and jumped in the car to record.”

In his brief rendition of 1990 song, he speaks of the slow speed icy roads motorists are forced to drive, the number of businesses who closed their doors as a result of the winter weather and a shoutout to WPDE Channel 15 meteorologist Ed Piotrowski,

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It was spontaneous,” he said.

As of 11 p.m., the video had more than 21,000 views.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday 0:42

Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday

Pause
When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 1:49

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles

Snowboarding on Hilton Head? This 'slope' was toll free 1:04

Snowboarding on Hilton Head? This 'slope' was toll free

Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday 1:51

Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning 0:30

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning

Here's what a Lowcountry landmark looked like covered in snow on St. Helena 0:49

Here's what a Lowcountry landmark looked like covered in snow on St. Helena

Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988 1:37

Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988

Your child’s South Carolina school bus could catch on fire 1:08

Your child’s South Carolina school bus could catch on fire

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather 0:53

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years 1:45

Storm brings snow to places on East Coast that haven't seen it in years

  • Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday

    After temperatures dropped overnight, Wednesday's snow refroze and caused slick conditions on Beaufort County roads. U.S. 278 was pretty iced over Thursday morning. Here's what it looked like.

Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday

View More Video