Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather

How to prepare for winter storms

How to prepare for winter storms

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Snow hacks for your car: Vinegar, cooking spray, socks and shaving cream

By Josh Shaffer

jshaffer@newsobserver.com

January 03, 2018 12:04 PM

RALEIGH

When a snowstorm strikes, a winter-weather novice faces the hurdle of tunneling into a frozen car, its doors iced shut and its windshield coated with a thick white slab.

Without planning, the chore can last an hour – a hand-chilling eternity spent chipping away shards with a credit card or a spatula, waiting for the defroster to take effect.

But these snowstorm tips can spare any driver such frustration, requiring only a few household items. Gather them before the first flake falls.

Shaving Cream. Slather it on the inside of your car’s windshield for a minute then wipe off. Many of the cheaper cans have some of the same properties as defoggers, and once they’re wiped clean of Barbasol, will keep the glass from going cloudy.

Kitty Litter. The absorbent silica variety works best to reduce indoor fogginess. Bag some up in a sock and lay it on the floorboards. This substance has the added benefit of grittiness, so toss a handful under the tires for traction.

Socks. Raise your windshield wipers into the upright position and fit an old tube sock over each one. This will keep them from sticking to the glass. Come morning, you can slide the socks over shoes for extra grip on an icy sidewalk.

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast 0:56

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated 1:47

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather 0:53

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather

How to prepare for winter storms 1:37

How to prepare for winter storms

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice 0:36

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island 1:16

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m. 0:51

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Vinegar. The internet offers a dozen suggestions for coating the outside of a windshield and keeping it free of snow, and vinegars seems the most reliable, endorsed even by Snopes.com as a pre-storm coating. While bath towels absorb moisture and plastic bags stick to the glass, vinegar from a spray bottle licks snow as it falls.

Cooking Spray. Take a can of your favorite frying pan lubricant and spray it on the rubber seal of the car door, wiping away any excess. This helps keep the door from freezing shut. It also reminds a driver of breakfast.

Homemade Wiper Fluid. Your car’s tank of blue juice drains quickly in icy weather. Take a gallon jug of water and add a tablespoon of dish soap, a half-cup of vinegar, your favorite food coloring and – if desired – some isopropyl alcohol to prevent freezing.

Face East. Park your car toward the sun and it will help with the thaw as it rises.

With these tips in hand, pilot your creamy, vinegar-smeared, cooking spray-coated vehicle flecked with kitty litter off to a productive winter day.

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast 0:56

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated 1:47

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather 0:53

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather

How to prepare for winter storms 1:37

How to prepare for winter storms

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice 0:36

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island 1:16

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m. 0:51

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Josh Shaffer: 919-829-4818, @joshshaffer08

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast 0:56

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated 1:47

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather 0:53

A few moments of zen in this icy winter weather

How to prepare for winter storms 1:37

How to prepare for winter storms

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice 0:36

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island 1:16

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m. 0:51

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

