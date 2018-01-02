Latest News

Here’s how much snow, ice could hit the Grand Strand

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

January 02, 2018 07:16 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 14 MINUTES AGO

A winter storm watch will be in effect 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as a wintry mix is expected to blanket Horry, Georgetown counties, and surrounding areas.

A heavy mix of snow, sleet, and ice is possible Wednesday, and dangerous road conditions are anticipated, according to forecasters.

“Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible,” according to a weather service briefing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina are expected to get hit with the wintry mix as a storm system brews off the coast of Florida and makes its way north.

“Wintry precipitation is expected to develop late Wednesday morning, and persist through Wednesday night,” according to a 10 a.m. weather briefing from Mark Bacon with the weather service.

A light sleet and freezing rain could begin Wednesday morning and continue through the afternoon before turning to snow in the afternoon and evening, the briefing states.

The winter storm watch was issued for Wednesday ahead of the storm on a very cold Tuesday morning with temperatures in the teens and a wind chill advisory in place until 10 a.m.

Horry County Schools announced Tuesday morning that officials were monitoring conditions and would alert the public with any schedule changes.

Related stories from The Island Packet

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow 1:07

Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow

Pause
7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

How to make it snow in South Carolina 0:58

How to make it snow in South Carolina

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry 1:12

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry

'Extreme cold' causes 3 Rock Hill water main breaks 0:40

'Extreme cold' causes 3 Rock Hill water main breaks

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia 0:46

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia

It's snowing in Columbia 0:45

It's snowing in Columbia

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Snow in the Lowcountry? Here are the National Weather Service's Wednesday predictions 0:54

Snow in the Lowcountry? Here are the National Weather Service's Wednesday predictions

Amtrak ride captures 'winter wonderland' in High Sierras 1:02

Amtrak ride captures 'winter wonderland' in High Sierras

  • Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow

    It was a cold one on the beach of Hilton Head on Tuesday, and beachgoers were buzzing about the cold as well as the freezing rain and snow that is predicted to hit on Wednesday.

Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow

View More Video