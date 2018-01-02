Here’s how much snow, ice could hit the Grand Strand

A winter storm watch will be in effect 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as a wintry mix is expected to blanket Horry, Georgetown counties, and surrounding areas.

A heavy mix of snow, sleet, and ice is possible Wednesday, and dangerous road conditions are anticipated, according to forecasters.

“Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible,” according to a weather service briefing.

Portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina are expected to get hit with the wintry mix as a storm system brews off the coast of Florida and makes its way north.

“Wintry precipitation is expected to develop late Wednesday morning, and persist through Wednesday night,” according to a 10 a.m. weather briefing from Mark Bacon with the weather service.

A light sleet and freezing rain could begin Wednesday morning and continue through the afternoon before turning to snow in the afternoon and evening, the briefing states.

The winter storm watch was issued for Wednesday ahead of the storm on a very cold Tuesday morning with temperatures in the teens and a wind chill advisory in place until 10 a.m.

Horry County Schools announced Tuesday morning that officials were monitoring conditions and would alert the public with any schedule changes.