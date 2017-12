0:47 Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island Pause

0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

0:26 Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

0:32 Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames

2:09 UFOs: What does the government know?

1:14 Here's what Hardeeville's East Argent project looks like at the end of 2017

0:35 When Hilton Head teen is distressed, service dog is trained to cuddle with her

0:44 This new road extension should help relieve Boundary Street congestion

0:26 2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer