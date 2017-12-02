Chef David Vincent Young
Chef David Vincent Young file photo
This famous Hilton Head chef is moving to Skull Creek Dockside

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

December 02, 2017 06:52 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Chef David Vincent Young announced Friday via Facebook that he would no longer be the executive chef for Ruby Lee’s South.

He then followed the Facebook post with one that said he was employed at the newly opened Skull Creek Dockside Restaurant as a Sous Chef. Dockside opened on Hilton Head Island last month.

Young has worked on the island as a chef at many locations, according to his Facebook. His past experience includes a Saute Chef at Poseidon and executive chef at The Sea Shack.

He worked at Ruby Lee’s South since September 2016.

Young also became known following Hurricane Matthew for helping document the aftermath of the storm for evacuated residents.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

