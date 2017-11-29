SC man broke into 18 cars in multi-county spree, law enforcement says

A South Carolina man was arrested by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday and faces multiple charges related to a number of vehicle break-ins across three counties in the Palmetto State.
Quintin Alexander Douglas, 20, of Bethune, has been charged with 18 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, two counts of 3rd degree burglary, two counts of financial transaction card fraud and numerous counts of receiving stolen goods.
“It is a shame that in today’s society people cannot have anything without the fear of some thief stealing it from them,” Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said in a news release. “It remains to be seen if our judicial system will take into consideration the numerous victims and sentence this man appropriately.”
On Nov. 27, deputies responded to numerous reports of motor vehicle break-ins, and debit card that was stolen had been used within an hour of it being taken, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators identified Douglas from surveillance video of him using the stolen debit card.
Deputies went to his home with a search warrant and discovered five stolen guns, two stolen computers, miscellaneous stolen electronic devices, vehicle stereo equipment and other items that had been reported stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.
Some of the items that were recovered were taken from two burglaries in Greenville County and four of the firearms were taken from vehicle break-ins in Lancaster County, the sheriff’s office said.
Douglas was taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing with holds placed on him from Greenville and Lancaster counties.
Douglas has previously been arrested for shoplifting in Greenville County.
