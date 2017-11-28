Here’s how Horry County got its name

In the early 1800s Horry County wasn’t the county that it is today. In fact, the area had a completely different name.

Starting in 1682, Horry County was known as Craven County, according the the Horry County Historical Society website. The area also served as parts of Prince George Winyah in 1722, Prince Frederick in 1734 and All Saints parishes in 1767, which were early religious and civic jurisdictions.

By 1785 the area became known as Kingston County, the website reads.

However, in 1801 residents of Kingston County successfully petitioned the state to change the name of the area to Horry District in honor of Brigadier General Peter Horry.

Horry, who was born in South Carolina in 1747, served as lieutenant colonel during the Revolutionary War and as a brigadier general in the South Carolina Militia. He also represented Winyah and All Saints Parishes in the South Carolina House in Senate. Horry owned three plantations near Winyah Bay.

The area remained known as Horry District until 1868 when the area was renamed Horry County.

Horry died on Feb. 28, 1815 and is buried in the Trinity Episcopal churchyard in Columbia.