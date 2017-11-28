SC city wants Congress to keep immigration protections in place

More Videos 1:23 Take a look inside Beaufort's newest daiquiri bar Pause 2:08 Graveyard incident victim speaks out 1:15 A house divided is going to be a house 0:40 Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree 0:18 Deputies respond to shots fired at this Bluffton housing complex 0:26 Beaufort judge rules sets trial date in S.C. State House corruption probe 0:40 Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:50 How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down 1:07 Memories of being mowed down during funeral scar family members 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Waiting on ICE: What it's like living with DACA Told DACA was coming to an end, this USC student worried if she should even go in to get her immigration status renewed. Told DACA was coming to an end, this USC student worried if she should even go in to get her immigration status renewed. Bristow Marchant The State

