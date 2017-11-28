SC man shot suspected burglar. Now, he’s charged with manslaughter

A South Carolina man is facing voluntary manslaughter charges after he was accused in the shooting death of a man suspected of being involved in a burglary.
Jason Dewayne Stephenson, of Greenville County, also was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on Monday but has since bonded out, according to jail records.
The incident involving 31-year-old Stephenson took place Oct. 12, when Jeffrey Bradley and “several others” were accused of committing a burglary in the 100 block of Gethsemane Drive west of downtown Greenville, according to a news release by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Department.
Bradley was running from the home, when he was shot in the back by Stephenson, the release stated. Bradley died at the scene. Stephenson was identified by the agency in the news release as a “bystander and neighbor who heard the commotion.”
Investigators worked with 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, whose prosecutors recommended charges against Stephenson. The warrants state Stephenson “used an operable firearm to unlawfully kill the victim, Jeffrey Bradley, without malice but with reckless disregard for life or safety of others.”
The Greenville News reported the two others involved in the burglary were identified as Shane William Standard, and Tracie Lewis Mayfield. Both are being held at the county jail.
Standard and Mayfield are facing charges of burglary, robbery, conspiracy and kidnapping, according jail records. Mayfield is also facing possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges.
