Love Oreos? Here’s where you can buy Oreo-flavored candy canes

Oreo-flavored candy canes have arrived just in time for the holidays.
The company’s latest snack is supposed to taste like the cookie giant’s original cookies and cream flavor. To be clear, these are not candy-cane flavored Oreo cookies, but the other way around.
A lucky few Instagram users have already bought and tried them. The candy canes are getting mixed remarks.
Some said the canes were good, while at least one Instagram user said the flavor was “very hard to describe.” Several said they did not taste like Oreos at all.
Allow me to interrupt the Pumpkin Spice posts and offer you this- Oreo flavored Candy Canes. The black stripe tastes like very artificial chocolate. Once you get down to the white center there's a slight Cookies n cream taste. These are very hard to describe. Reminded me a bit of a Brachs Cookies N Cream Candy Corn. Do they taste like Oreos? Not at all. Are they good? I don't hate them. Is everyone gonna ask Santa for these? You bet.
One of the best days ever...and then this...
You can buy the candy canes through Spangler, the company that makes them for $24, which includes 12 boxes with 12 candy canes each.
You can also buy individual boxes from Jet and Walmart, and through several sellers on Amazon and eBay.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments