Photospin.com
Photospin.com

Latest News

Three deer collisions in an hour: Why right now is the time to be very careful

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 26, 2017 10:13 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 45 MINUTES AGO

Three separate traffic collisions involving deer occurred within one hour on Horry County roads Sunday night, according the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website.

One incident occurred on S.C. 9 just before the intersection with U.S. 701 in Loris at 8:24 p.m., another took place on Morgan Road in Conway at 8:51 p.m. and a third occurred on just off U.S. 501 at Carolina Road in Conway at 9:19 p.m., according to the highway patrol’s website.

Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue said he was unaware if there were any injuries from the incidents, but he cautioned that people are extra careful during this time of the year.

“[People should] take caution when they’re on the back roads and really the main roads, too,” he said. “[People should drive] a little slower. Usually [the deer] run in packs so a couple more are going to follow it, too. There always tends to be two or three of them jumping out.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, from Oct. 15 to Nov. 15 is the peak breeding time in our area. However, the threat remains high through Dec. 15, according to the S.C. DNR.

“Tis the season. The hunting season starts and the animals are on the move,” Nugent said. “Be cautious particularly on the back roads, but they’re not just on the big roads. They’re on the big highways as well.”

Should you hit a deer, it is important to treat it like any other collision and contact police, Nugent said.

“You’ve just got to be careful. It is not a good thing,” he added. “It’s a big animal.”

Deer are more easily seen during the day, making the nighttime even more of a threat for them to show up on the roadways.

“We remind people to just keep an eye out for them,” Nugent said. “They’re right there.”

More Videos

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree 0:40

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree

Pause
How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down 0:50

How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down

Love Christmas lights? Take a drive around the Hilton Head firehouse 0:49

Love Christmas lights? Take a drive around the Hilton Head firehouse

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:30

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:40

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 1:01

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car

  • Caddy at SC golf course sees drowning fawn, jumps into pond filled with gators

    Trent Hoisington saw a panicked fawn jump into a water hazard that's home to some alligators. He didn't want to see the animal drown ... or be eaten, so in he went after it.

Caddy at SC golf course sees drowning fawn, jumps into pond filled with gators

Trent Hoisington saw a panicked fawn jump into a water hazard that's home to some alligators. He didn't want to see the animal drown ... or be eaten, so in he went after it.

Wade Livingston wlivingston@islandpacket.com

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree 0:40

Tips for picking the perfect Lowcountry Christmas tree

Pause
How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down 0:50

How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down

Love Christmas lights? Take a drive around the Hilton Head firehouse 0:49

Love Christmas lights? Take a drive around the Hilton Head firehouse

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 0:30

Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character 0:40

Friend of missing Beaufort teen and slain uncle talks about their character

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse. 0:52

Still thinking about heading out to Tanger Outlets for Black Friday? Check out this crazy timelapse.

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 1:10

Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car 1:01

Dash cam footage captures handcuffed suspect stealing, crashing Lowcountry cop car

  • How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down

    During an interview in July 2017, 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone explained how a minor, in this case Jamarie Garner, who is charged with committing a crime comes to be charged as an adult.

How does a minor get charged as an adult? Beaufort County solicitor breaks it down

View More Video