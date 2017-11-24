He got angry when Burger King wouldn’t honor his Whopper coupon. Now, he’s in jail

A South Carolina man was arrested on Tuesday after he became upset when a Burger King wouldn’t honor his free Whopper coupon.
James Beavers, 29, is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center without bond, according to jail records. He is facing on charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and two counts of unlawful pointing and presenting a firearm.
A manager told Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies that Beavers had become upset when the restaurant wouldn’t honor free whopper coupons he was attempting to use at the drive-thru window, Fox Carolina reported.
Staffers said Beavers drove off, then back around the drive-thru window a second time with a gun on his lap pointed in the direction of restaurant employees, according to Fox Carolina.
“He pulled up to the window, he continued to keep cussing and then that’s when he pointed a gun at me and the girl manager,” one of the managers told Fox Carolina. Beavers told staffers he would return before driving off.
Deputies spotted Beavers’ vehicle on their way to the call at his home, according to WSPA. He told deputies that he had gotten into an argument with the manager at Burger King over the coupon.
Beavers also said that the manager disrespected him when the manager told him to come back when he had money, WSPA reported. He told deputies that he had his gun in his SUV but didn’t point or present it to the manager. He also said that he didn’t have a concealed weapons permit for the pistol he had in the center console of his SUV.
Surveillance video captured Beavers arguing with the Burger King manager, but did not show him presenting or pointing the gun, both WSPA and Fox Carolina reported.
