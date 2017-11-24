Nikki Haley is ready to talk ‘smack’ ahead of USC-Clemson

Clemson grad Nikki Haley and a Gamecock ex-lawmaker are already in the mood for Saturday’s USC-Clemson game.
Haley and USC fan Bakari Sellers exchanged tweets ahead of Saturday’s football showdown between Haley’s alma mater and the University of South Carolina.
Sellers, a former Democratic lawmaker from Bamberg turned CNN commentator, taunted the Tigers’ football team Sunday about making the trek to Williams-Brice Stadium.
“If you can find your way out of Clemson without getting lost. We are ready for you. See you Saturday!” Sellers said.
Clemson. If you can find your way out of Clemson without getting lost. We are ready for you. See you Saturday! https://t.co/9r18qkqCRu— Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) November 20, 2017
Not to be outdone, Haley – the former governor and current U.S. ambassador to the United Nations – shot back in her team’s defense.
“We will see if you’re still talking smack after the game,” replied Haley.
We will see if you are still talking smack after the game. #GoTigers— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) November 20, 2017
Haley has long been a proud Clemson fan. Just two weeks ago, she appeared on the sidelines of Memorial Stadium during the Tigers’ win over Florida State.
It is always great to be home! Go Tigers!!! #ItsAGreatDayInSC #TogetherAgain #ClemsonStrong pic.twitter.com/UmpakND918— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) November 12, 2017
While she was still governor, Haley even recorded a video urging Clemson to victory in the national championship game over Alabama.
