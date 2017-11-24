Latest News

SC man was sitting on his porch with a gun on Thanksgiving. Police shot him.

A Rock Hill man who was reportedly sitting on his porch with a gun on Thanksgiving was injured by gunfire from police.

The incident happened in the 500 block of Hutchinson Street and the victim was described as a 30-year-old white male, media outlets report.

Officers were responding to a report of a man sitting on his porch with a gun around 4 p.m., reported the Observer’s news partner WBTV. The man reportedly had a “mental health pick up order” issued for him, reported WBTV.

Upon arriving at the scene, police tried to talk the man into putting the gun down, but he pointed his gun at police and fled back into the house, media outlets report.

SWAT negotiators made numerous attempts to get the subject to come out without any weapons. He refused to cooperate, media outlets report.

SWAT members then entered the home and tried to take the man’s gun. Two SWAT officers fired their weapons and hit the subject, reported TV station WCNC.

The man was treated for injuries by SWAT medics and Piedmont EMS. He was then flown to Carolinas Medical Center where he is undergoing treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

No police were injured in this incident, and both officers have been put on administrative duty.

