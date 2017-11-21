Want a ticket to the Carolina-Clemson game? Here’s what it’ll cost you

If you want to go to the Carolina-Clemson game this Saturday, you don’t need a friend who’s a big booster or an “in” on the coaching staff.
Tickets to the game on the secondary market – ticket-sharing websites like StubHub – are plentiful and not overly expensive. That’s a bit surprising given that the Tigers are in the hunt for the national championship playoffs and the Gamecocks are having a better-than-expected season at 8-3.
Tickets in the upper levels are available at around $100, while a decent seat in the lower level will cost you $150 to $200. There was even a good deal Tuesday on two front row club seats for $295 each.
Here’s the rundown on prices on the StubHub site:
Never miss a local story.
Club Level East
Lowest Price – Up to 4 tickets, Club 418, $119 each
Highest price – Up to 4 tickets, Club 406, $449 each
Lower level East
Lowest Price - Single ticket on Row 27, Section 19 - $140
Highest Price - Two tickets on Row 35, Section 22 - $575 each
Middle of the Road – $150 to $250
Upper Level East
Lowest Price – Single ticket on Row 37, Section 502 – $107
Highest Price – Two tickets on Row 1, Section 501 – $298 each
Middle of the Road – $115 to $175
South End Zone Lower Level
Lowest Price – Single ticket on Row 37, Zone (Section) 14 – $143
Highest Price – Up to 4 tickets Row 3, Zone (Section) 13 – $350 each
Middle of the Road – $150 to $200
South End Zone Upper Terrace
Lowest Price – Up to 10 tickets on Row 30, Zone (Section) 907 – $109 each
Highest Price – Up to 12 tickets on Row 19, Zone (Section) 907 – $165 each
Middle of the Road – $110 to $150
Club Level West
Lowest Price - Two tickets, Row 1, Club (Section) 103 – $295 each
Highest Price – Two tickets, Row 2, Club (Section) 202 – $900 each
Lower Level West
Lowest Price – Single ticket Row 43, Sideline (Section) 9 – $125
Highest Price – Two tickets, Row 10, Sideline (Section) 3 – $450 each
Middle of the road – $200 to $300
Upper Level West
Lowest Price – Up to four tickets Row 36, Sideline (Section) 306 – $96 each
Highest Price – Up to 15 tickets Row 30, Sideline (Section) 308 – $249 each
Middle of the Road – $125 to $175
Comments