Want a ticket to the Carolina-Clemson game? Here’s what it’ll cost you

0:47 Want your turkey juicy like Hudson's? Try this brine. Pause

1:35 Family of USC student killed in DUI crash

1:12 South Carolina out of execution drugs

0:43 This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island

1:01 Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase

0:36 May River students raise big bucks to help sick classmate

0:37 Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed

0:50 Traffic backing up on eastbound US 278 from disabled vehicle

1:11 Watch: Georgia Dome demolished with nearly 5,000 pounds of explosives