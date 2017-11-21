More Videos

    South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp talks about the difference this year versus last year's game with the Clemson Tigers.

Latest News

Want a ticket to the Carolina-Clemson game? Here’s what it’ll cost you

By Jeff Wilkinson

jwilkinson@thestate.com

November 21, 2017 02:49 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

If you want to go to the Carolina-Clemson game this Saturday, you don’t need a friend who’s a big booster or an “in” on the coaching staff.

Tickets to the game on the secondary market – ticket-sharing websites like StubHub – are plentiful and not overly expensive. That’s a bit surprising given that the Tigers are in the hunt for the national championship playoffs and the Gamecocks are having a better-than-expected season at 8-3.

Tickets in the upper levels are available at around $100, while a decent seat in the lower level will cost you $150 to $200. There was even a good deal Tuesday on two front row club seats for $295 each.

Here’s the rundown on prices on the StubHub site:

Club Level East

Lowest Price – Up to 4 tickets, Club 418, $119 each

Highest price – Up to 4 tickets, Club 406, $449 each

Lower level East

Lowest Price - Single ticket on Row 27, Section 19 - $140

Highest Price - Two tickets on Row 35, Section 22 - $575 each

Middle of the Road – $150 to $250

Upper Level East

Lowest Price – Single ticket on Row 37, Section 502 – $107

Highest Price – Two tickets on Row 1, Section 501 – $298 each

Middle of the Road – $115 to $175

South End Zone Lower Level

Lowest Price – Single ticket on Row 37, Zone (Section) 14 – $143

Highest Price – Up to 4 tickets Row 3, Zone (Section) 13 – $350 each

Middle of the Road – $150 to $200

South End Zone Upper Terrace

Lowest Price – Up to 10 tickets on Row 30, Zone (Section) 907 – $109 each

Highest Price – Up to 12 tickets on Row 19, Zone (Section) 907 – $165 each

Middle of the Road – $110 to $150

Club Level West

Lowest Price - Two tickets, Row 1, Club (Section) 103 – $295 each

Highest Price – Two tickets, Row 2, Club (Section) 202 – $900 each

Lower Level West

Lowest Price – Single ticket Row 43, Sideline (Section) 9 – $125

Highest Price – Two tickets, Row 10, Sideline (Section) 3 – $450 each

Middle of the road – $200 to $300

Upper Level West

Lowest Price – Up to four tickets Row 36, Sideline (Section) 306 – $96 each

Highest Price – Up to 15 tickets Row 30, Sideline (Section) 308 – $249 each

Middle of the Road – $125 to $175

