These SC folks made the list of 50 Most Stylish Southerners

Southern Living just released their list of 50 Most Stylish Southerners, and 9 coveted spots went to South Carolinians. Here’s who in the Palmetto State puts their best blog, brand and Instagram handle out there for you to follow (according to the folks at Southern Living, anyway).
Alexandra Macon, founder of Over The Moon
Locale: New York, by way of Charleston, South Carolina
Fall favorite: A Burberry Trench coat her husband gave her for her birthday that he also incorporated into his wedding proposal.
Follow her on Instagram: @overthemoon
Andrea Serrano, blogger and stylist
Locale: Charleston, South Carolina
Fashion rule she never follows: not wearing white White after Labor Day
Follow her on Instagram: @charlestonshopcurator
Ben Ross and Jeff Plotner, designers and founders of Brackish Bow Ties
Locale: Charleston, South Carolina
On Southern style: Ben says, “The Southern style gets into your blood whether you are born and raised here, a newcomer, or just a one-time visitor.”
Follow them on Instagram: @brackishbowties
Christine Le Sesne and Mary Delpit, designers and founders of The Blush Label
Locale: Raleigh, North Carolina, and Charleston, South Carolina, respectively; originally from Chapel Hill, North Carolina
On Southern style: In addition to bright colors and bold patterns, the designers say it’s “also about admiring the women who came before you, like wearing that beautiful necklace your mother bought in the ‘70s, and pairing it with a new outfit. We have so much old fashion jewelry from our mom and grandmothers that we still wear to this day.”
Danielle Mason Hosker, founder and designer of Mason Hosker
Locale: Charleston, South Carolina
Fashion rule she never follows: Mixing camel and black. She confesses she’s “even been known to pair navy with black!”
Follow her on Instagram: @masonhosker
Hilary Rose Elrod, fashion blogger
Locale: Charleston, SC, by way of Austin, Texas
Best fashion advice: “My mom always tells me how important it is to look appropriate for every occasion,” she says, adding, “Dressing appropriately is also a form of good manners.”
Follow her on Instagram: @byhilaryrose
Mini Mariana Hay, jewelry designer of Croghan’s Jewel Box
Locale: Charleston, South Carolina
Best fashion advice: “I think of Southern style as classic with a funky edge – nothing that is too harsh or severe,” she says. “And lots of gold!”
Follow her on Instagram: @goldbugcollection
Susan Hull Walker, founder of ibu Movement
Locale: Charleston, South Carolina
Fashion rule she never follows: less is more. “When it comes to accessories, I think more is more. I will throw on one more bangle, top a perfectly good necklace with three more, or drape tables with multiple textiles that bring interest to one another,” she says.
Follow her on Instagram: @ibumovement
To see the complete list, visit: www.southernliving.com
