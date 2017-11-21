Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here’s the worst time to hit the road in South Carolina

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:19 Deputy's report tells what led up to Beaufort County man's tasing. He died days later Pause 1:04 Why you pay higher electric bills in SC than any other state 0:31 Watch as the flu spreads through South Carolina 0:32 Do you know who owns this doll found in Bluffton? 5:13 Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99 0:57 Check out HGTV's new Sweepstakes home in Bluffton 0:30 See how many people were in line for Margaritaville Hilton Head opening 1:33 Here's what the Harbour Town Pier looks like now — and before Hurricane Matthew 1:11 See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson 0:41 More than 5,000 feet of pipe is going under the Beaufort River Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com