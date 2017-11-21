More Videos

Deputy's report tells what led up to Beaufort County man's tasing. He died days later 1:19

Deputy's report tells what led up to Beaufort County man's tasing. He died days later

Pause
Why you pay higher electric bills in SC than any other state 1:04

Why you pay higher electric bills in SC than any other state

Watch as the flu spreads through South Carolina 0:31

Watch as the flu spreads through South Carolina

Do you know who owns this doll found in Bluffton? 0:32

Do you know who owns this doll found in Bluffton?

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99 5:13

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

Check out HGTV's new Sweepstakes home in Bluffton 0:57

Check out HGTV's new Sweepstakes home in Bluffton

See how many people were in line for Margaritaville Hilton Head opening 0:30

See how many people were in line for Margaritaville Hilton Head opening

Here's what the Harbour Town Pier looks like now — and before Hurricane Matthew 1:33

Here's what the Harbour Town Pier looks like now — and before Hurricane Matthew

See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson 1:11

See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson

More than 5,000 feet of pipe is going under the Beaufort River 0:41

More than 5,000 feet of pipe is going under the Beaufort River

How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com
How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping. Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

Latest News

Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here’s the worst time to hit the road in South Carolina

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

November 21, 2017 01:03 PM

AAA Carolinas projects that 2.1 million Carolinians will journey 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, including 700,000 from South Carolina, which means it’s important to plan your Turkey Day departure time to avoid traffic.

The busiest time of travel will be during Wednesday afternoon and into that evening, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

“Lunchtime through 7 to 8 o’clock late evening will be the heaviest traffic,” Collins said. “Typically the interstate is where we’re gonna see the bulk of the traffic, but the main routes leading in and out of the beach will pick up some too.”

He says if you have no choice but to leave the day before Thanksgiving, to make it as early as possible or drive during the night when less cars are on the road.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The night times are the best times as far as the least amount of traffic, but that mid-afternoon lunchtime to late afternoon is probably gonna be the worst tomorrow,” Collins explained.

Collins recommends motorists to be prepared for possible stop-and-go traffic in some of the more congested areas.

“If you have small children in your car, have something to entertain them with, because it may take a little longer to get to your destination,” he said. “And if you have any issues on the road or if you see any reckless or impaired driving don’t hesitate to call *HP and let us go and check on that driver.”

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Deputy's report tells what led up to Beaufort County man's tasing. He died days later 1:19

Deputy's report tells what led up to Beaufort County man's tasing. He died days later

Pause
Why you pay higher electric bills in SC than any other state 1:04

Why you pay higher electric bills in SC than any other state

Watch as the flu spreads through South Carolina 0:31

Watch as the flu spreads through South Carolina

Do you know who owns this doll found in Bluffton? 0:32

Do you know who owns this doll found in Bluffton?

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99 5:13

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

Check out HGTV's new Sweepstakes home in Bluffton 0:57

Check out HGTV's new Sweepstakes home in Bluffton

See how many people were in line for Margaritaville Hilton Head opening 0:30

See how many people were in line for Margaritaville Hilton Head opening

Here's what the Harbour Town Pier looks like now — and before Hurricane Matthew 1:33

Here's what the Harbour Town Pier looks like now — and before Hurricane Matthew

See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson 1:11

See Billy Graham's visit to South Carolina, including USC football stadium and Ft. Jackson

More than 5,000 feet of pipe is going under the Beaufort River 0:41

More than 5,000 feet of pipe is going under the Beaufort River

Why you pay higher electric bills in SC than any other state

View More Video