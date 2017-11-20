See the video that won a Canadian man $10,000 and a golf trip to Myrtle Beach

More Videos 0:36 May River students raise big bucks to help sick classmate Pause 2:28 Mystery tenant in 'nightmare house' has new home. 0:37 Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed 0:27 Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive 0:43 This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 1:01 Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 0:39 6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:36 This Puerto Rican family's home was destroyed by Maria. Now they live on Hilton Head 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:53 Watch the moment Hilton Head broke the Guinness World Record Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Golf Is Great winning video With a video of him playing in solitude and taking a swing on the first tee box with his own voice-over, Toronto resident Alex Anthony won the 2017 Golf Is Great video contest sponsored by marketing cooperative Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday. With a video of him playing in solitude and taking a swing on the first tee box with his own voice-over, Toronto resident Alex Anthony won the 2017 Golf Is Great video contest sponsored by marketing cooperative Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday. Submitted

