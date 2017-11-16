South Carolina women’s basketball finally invited to White House, but it’s too late

1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party Pause

0:37 Woman mauled by Hilton Head dog didn't want to see him killed

7:15 SCANA COO Keller Kissam talks about concessions the company will make after VC Summer fiasco

1:50 This Beaufort County surveillance video sent a bus monitor to prison

0:49 This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

0:37 Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season

0:41 Leaving Savannah, here's what you'll see as you drive US 17

0:48 2 community groups are pushing for changes in Beaufort County schools. Here's what they want.

0:54 Hilton Head is looking to get into the Guinness Book of World Records with a meatball. Here's how to make your own.