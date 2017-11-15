Thousands of South Carolina employees are hoping lawmakers next year allocate enough money to fund pay raises.
Pay raises and pension reform: Will SC employees get both next year?

By Maayan Schechter

mschechter@thestate.com

November 15, 2017 2:55 PM

South Carolina will not be able to fill thousands of vacant positions at state agencies if pay increases are not part of the state budget approved by S.C. legislators next year, lawmakers heard Wednesday.

Meanwhile, even more state vacancies are likely over the next decade as more than 10,000 state workers are at or within five years of retirement eligibility.

Consultant Neville Kenning — whose firm did a 2016 compensation study that found the state lagged in competitive salaries against its neighbors in the Southeast — said retirement benefits alone will not entice younger workers to fill state jobs.

Instead, those younger workers are interested in better pay.

“We’re not attracting the younger people into state government,” Kenning said. “That would be a concern to me.”

A joint committee of S.C. House and Senate members heard mostly from education groups Wednesday to figure out what future retirement plans for state employees should look like.

Earlier this year, that same panel approved requiring more than 190,000 state workers and their employers — the state, its agencies, counties and cities — to pay more into the state’s pension system. Lawmakers did so in an effort to reduce unfunded billions owed to state retirees in promised benefits.

Maayan Schechter

