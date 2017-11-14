File photo.
File photo. Ben Margot AP
File photo. Ben Margot AP

Millionaire! Playing same lottery numbers for 7 years pays off for Midlands resident

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

November 14, 2017 12:38 PM

For 7 years, it was 4. 6. 16. 3. 56.

Those were the numbers that a Sumter County resident used each time when playing the Powerball. The numbers were a combination of birthdays and anniversaries. And the winner played them when going out of town to make the vacation more exciting, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

On Monday, the Sumter County resident learned that the ticket purchased at the Sunco at 1083 Broad St., had matched the first five numbers of Saturday’s Powerball. The news release does not state what was the sixth number the Sumter County resident played, but it stated that the Powerball was 18.

Because the person – who asked to not be identified – bought the “PowerPlay,” the person’s winnings were doubled to $2 million.

“I’m not going to do anything crazy,” said the winner, according to the release. “I don’t have my eyes on a new Camaro or anything. I plan to purchase a house and live without worrying about a mortgage.”

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

