Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at the Vestavia Hills Public library, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Vestavia Hills, Ala. He is grappling with allegations of sexual misconduct ahead of next month’s special Senate election in Alabama.
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at the Vestavia Hills Public library, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Vestavia Hills, Ala. He is grappling with allegations of sexual misconduct ahead of next month’s special Senate election in Alabama. Hal Yeager AP
Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at the Vestavia Hills Public library, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Vestavia Hills, Ala. He is grappling with allegations of sexual misconduct ahead of next month’s special Senate election in Alabama. Hal Yeager AP

Latest News

SC’s senators don’t want Alabama’s Roy Moore joining them in the Senate

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

November 14, 2017 8:01 AM

Ongoing allegations of sexual misconduct against a GOP Senate candidate are too much for South Carolina’s senators, both of whom said Monday that Alabama’s Roy Moore should drop out of the race.

Lindsey Graham, R-Seneca, tweeted that the Alabama race will “not end well for Mr. Moore” if he stays in the race, the same day another woman publicly came forward with allegations Moore sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager.

“In light of the most recent allegations and the cumulative effect of others, I believe #RoyMoore would be doing himself, the state, the GOP, and the country a service by stepping aside,” Graham wrote.

Tim Scott, R-North Charleston, separately called for Moore to go Monday at a breakfast in Charleston.

“If the allegations are true, he needs to step aside and we should move forward,” Scott said, as quoted by the Post and Courier. “In my opinion, the accusations are stronger than the denial. It’s a horrible situation, obviously.”

Graham and Scott are just the latest Republicans abandoning Moore’s bid in the Alabama special election. Five women in total have now said Moore made sexual advances toward them when they were teenagers. Moore, the former chief justice of the state’s supreme court, denies the allegations.

GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also said Monday that he “believes the women.”

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, suggested that even if Moore wins the Dec. 12 election, the Senate might vote to expel him before he takes his seat.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate

Related stories from The Island Packet

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Beaufort High announces new football coach to team

    Beaufort County School District and Beaufort High School announced on Monday that DeVonte Holloman, a 2013 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was named Beaufort High School’s new football coach.

Beaufort High announces new football coach to team

Beaufort High announces new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces new football coach to team
8 sites you may see in Hilton Head Christian soap opera 1:05

8 sites you may see in Hilton Head Christian soap opera
This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office 0:49

This hound is the newest member of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

View More Video