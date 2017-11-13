More Videos

Say hello to the first marsh tacky horse to be born on Daufuskie Island in decades 0:39

Say hello to the first marsh tacky horse to be born on Daufuskie Island in decades

Pause
Field sobriety test video footage of S.C. Sen. Paul Campbell 84:10

Field sobriety test video footage of S.C. Sen. Paul Campbell

Roy Moore beats Trump-backed Luther Strange in Alabama Senate primary 2:13

Roy Moore beats Trump-backed Luther Strange in Alabama Senate primary

Meet Taste of the Season guest chef Matt Moore 1:32

Meet Taste of the Season guest chef Matt Moore

Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co. 0:44

Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co.

Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn 0:50

Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street 0:21

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location 0:29

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation 0:31

Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation

  • S.C. trooper's message to others

    Low pay and declining morale has meant continuing turnover for

Low pay and declining morale has meant continuing turnover for mschechter@thestate.com
Low pay and declining morale has meant continuing turnover for mschechter@thestate.com

Latest News

SC trooper tells lawmakers Highway Patrol needs help as morale drops

By Maayan Schechter

mschechter@thestate.com

November 13, 2017 12:47 PM

S.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. David Whatley wanted to hand his resignation letter to Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.

Instead, near tears, Whatley handed his letter of resignation to his boss, S.C. Department of Public Safety director Leroy Smith, in front of S.C. House members Monday.

Whatley — a nearly 29-year employee of Highway Patrol and a combat veteran — said he is just one of many state troopers highly dissatisfied with the state agency and its leadership.

In the past few months, Public Safety has come under intense fire from legislators, struggling to understand why the Highway Patrol has one of the worst turnover rates in the agency and why morale is so low.

Much of that fire is directed at Smith, appointed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley in 2012.

“It is not just me,” Whatley said. “It is across the board out there. We are disgruntled with the leadership of our agency.”

Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter

Problems at S.C. Department of Public Safety

A 37-page study from the S.C. Office of Inspector General looked at why turnover in the S.C. Department of Public Safety is so high. Morale was included as one of the top reasons.

▪  15.1%, employee turnover in the S.C. Department of Public Safety in fiscal year 2017

▪  74%, employees who left the Highway Patrol Division in the past seven fiscal years

▪  58%, uniformed troopers who left Highway Patrol due to “personal reasons”

▪  58%, DPS employees who say morale is poor at the agency

SOURCE: Office of the Inspector General

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Say hello to the first marsh tacky horse to be born on Daufuskie Island in decades 0:39

Say hello to the first marsh tacky horse to be born on Daufuskie Island in decades

Pause
Field sobriety test video footage of S.C. Sen. Paul Campbell 84:10

Field sobriety test video footage of S.C. Sen. Paul Campbell

Roy Moore beats Trump-backed Luther Strange in Alabama Senate primary 2:13

Roy Moore beats Trump-backed Luther Strange in Alabama Senate primary

Meet Taste of the Season guest chef Matt Moore 1:32

Meet Taste of the Season guest chef Matt Moore

Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co. 0:44

Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co.

Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn 0:50

Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street 0:21

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location 0:29

Health care provider will consolidate Bluffton facilities to one location

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom

Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation 0:31

Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation

  • Say hello to the first marsh tacky horse to be born on Daufuskie Island in decades

    This as-yet-unnamed marsh tacky foal was born on Friday and is healthy, happy and frisky. She's the first of the once-common breed of Sea Island horse to be born on Daufuskie Island for at least 40 years. Here, she frolics with her mother, Reina, on Saturday at the Daufuskie Island Marsh Tacky Society.

Say hello to the first marsh tacky horse to be born on Daufuskie Island in decades

View More Video