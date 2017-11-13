Twitter screen grab
Medical marijuana in SC? Senator talks to states that already have it

By Bristow Marchant

November 13, 2017 12:00 PM

S.C. Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, has been invited to speak at a national conference on state-level marijuana policy and legalization.

Davis is scheduled to appear at the CannaEast Compliance Summit in Orlando, Fla. The conference brings together political actors with marijuana activists, policy experts and figures in the burgeoning legal marijuana industry.

The conference will meet from Jan. 17 to 19, 2018.

The libertarian-leaning Davis has sponsored marijuana legislation at the S.C. State House for years. He was the lead author of a bill passed in 2014 that allowed cannabis-derived CBD oil to be prescribed for certain medical conditions. Davis introduced a broader bill allowing marijuana for medical uses this year, but it didn’t advance out of committee.

Other speakers at the conference come from states that have already legalized the use of marijuana, either medically or recreationally, including state department heads who directly oversee their state’s licensing and regulation of marijuana users.

Davis isn’t the only lawmaker scheduled to speak to the conference. He will be joined by another state lawmaker, Sen. Daylin Leach of Pennslyvania, according to CannaEast’s website.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

