Medical marijuana in SC? Senator talks to states that already have it

Say hello to the first marsh tacky horse to be born on Daufuskie Island in decades

This as-yet-unnamed marsh tacky foal was born on Friday and is healthy, happy and frisky. She's the first of the once-common breed of Sea Island horse to be born on Daufuskie Island for at least 40 years. Here, she frolics with her mother, Reina, on Saturday at the Daufuskie Island Marsh Tacky Society.