Anita Block works on making a new batch of biscuits at the newly renovated Bojangles in Charlotte’s historic West End in June.
Anita Block works on making a new batch of biscuits at the newly renovated Bojangles in Charlotte’s historic West End in June. Alex Kormann akormann@charlotteobserver.com
Anita Block works on making a new batch of biscuits at the newly renovated Bojangles in Charlotte’s historic West End in June. Alex Kormann akormann@charlotteobserver.com

Latest News

Bojangles’ plans to expand into a new part of the country

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

November 13, 2017 11:03 AM

Bojangles’ is expanding into the Midwest.

The Charlotte-based chicken-and-biscuits chain said in a statement it is looking for franchise owners to lead the company’s growth into Cincinnati, Ohio; Evansville, Ind.; and Louisville, Ky. The company’s most recent growth plans jibe with the expansion executives laid out when the company went public in 2015.

Opening restaurants in Ohio and Indiana will mark Bojangles’ entrance into the Midwest. Currently, the company does not have any locations on the north side of the Ohio River, spokesman Brian Little said.

Bojangles’ currently has three company-operated restaurants in Louisville that are expected to open early next year. The company has several other Kentucky locations already open, including in Franklin, Frankfort and Shelbyville, according to its website.

“We look forward to sharing the Bojangles’ experience with potential franchisees who fit our culture and desire to bring our freshly-made food and wonderful customer experience into these exciting markets,” said Randy Icard, Bojangles’ vice president of franchise development.

Founded in Charlotte in 1977, Bojangles’ has been gradually growing beyond the Carolinas since going public in 2015. Executives laid out an expansion plan to fill out the company’s core in the Carolinas, then open up stores in adjacent markets after that.

This year, Bojangles’ announced plans to expand its presence in Washington, D.C., for instance. In August, the company also said it plans to open new restaurants in north Florida, and its first in Mobile, Ala.

As of late September, Bojangles’ had a total of 749 restaurants, mostly in the Southeast.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Say hello to the first marsh tacky horse to be born on Daufuskie Island in decades

    This as-yet-unnamed marsh tacky foal was born on Friday and is healthy, happy and frisky. She's the first of the once-common breed of Sea Island horse to be born on Daufuskie Island for at least 40 years. Here, she frolics with her mother, Reina, on Saturday at the Daufuskie Island Marsh Tacky Society.

Say hello to the first marsh tacky horse to be born on Daufuskie Island in decades

Say hello to the first marsh tacky horse to be born on Daufuskie Island in decades 0:39

Say hello to the first marsh tacky horse to be born on Daufuskie Island in decades
Venus - Jupiter Conjunction 2017 0:38

Venus - Jupiter Conjunction 2017
Did you miss the Hilton Head Oyster Festival? Here's what you missed. 1:09

Did you miss the Hilton Head Oyster Festival? Here's what you missed.

View More Video