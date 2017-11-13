Raleigh woman’s #MeAt14 campaign starts a social wave in response to Roy Moore reports

After multiple women accused Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for a U.S. Senate seat from Alabama, of sexual misconduct with them when they were teens and he was in his 30s, a Raleigh woman’s response has taken off on social media.
The #MeAt14 campaign, started by Raleigh lawyer Catherine Lawson, is meant to remind people that 14-year-olds are innocent, vulnerable and unable to consent to sex or sexual contact, NPR has reported.
The allegations against Moore surfaced on Nov. 9 when The Washington Post published a story describing how he allegedly molested one girl and tried to court three others when they were ages 14 to 18.
Three of the women said their interaction with Moore didn’t go beyond kissing, but Leigh Corfman told the Post that her encounters with him went as far as having her clothes removed when she was 14 and he was 32.
Moore has denied that any of the encounters were improper.
The day the Post story was published, Lawson tweeted a picture of herself at 14.
Can’t consent at 14.— Catherine R L Lawson (@catlawson) November 10, 2017
Not in Alabama.
Not anywhere. #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/AFUw1Ru4X2
Lawson litigates business and intellectual property cases at the state and federal level for Parker Poe, a law firm that has offices in Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta and four South Carolina cities.
Two days after her original tweet, she explained why she started #MeAt14.
Why I started #MeAt14: Show what a 14-year-old looks like. Affirm they’re not capable of consent. Remind people *kids* deserve protection. https://t.co/yNUlL5t7bL— Catherine R L Lawson (@catlawson) November 11, 2017
“I shared a picture of me at 14 to illustrate there is no acceptable version of (Moore’s) story,” Lawson said in an interview with The News & Observer. “Teenagers can’t consent to a relationship with a grown man, ever.”
Others have joined the conversation by sharing photos and stories of their lives when they were teens.
There is something seriously wrong with anyone who thinks 14 is old enough to consent. #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/rfPnuwLWL1— Andi Camp (@AndiCamp) November 11, 2017
A picture around the age when as a teen #MeAt14 when I was sexually assaulted, over 40 years ago. Still remember it to this day, though at the time I did not report it, nor tell anyone, since I didn't know it was assault. I do now,— Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd) November 11, 2017
That doesn't mean it didn't happen @MooreSenate pic.twitter.com/EjcxBluzCg
#MeAt14 Here's a diary entry about the time I started crying at a dance because I was scared of dancing with boys.— SharAAAUUGH! (@sharahmeservy) November 11, 2017
Not old enough to consent to a romantic relationship with an adult man! pic.twitter.com/1m2SF7wzo6
#Meat14— Lizzy B. (@hopeforus_yet) November 11, 2017
she's never been kissed, she doesn't know the birds and the bees, she's still going to summer camp, and she's more interested in making friends in her high school theater than dating someone over double her age
she's certainly too young to consent#NoMoore pic.twitter.com/yevXZdUCbE
“I hoped people would share their pictures, but many went on to show powerful vulnerability,” Lawson said. “I’ve been incredibly moved by stories of innocence and of exploitation that remind us every child deserves a community that protects them.”
Actress Alyssa Milano, who started the #MeToo movement on Twitter after sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein were reported, and a co-creator of “The Daily Show,” Lizz Winstead, both tweeted photos of themselves at 14 using the hashtag.
#MeAt14 I worshipped my brother. I loved my dog, Pucci. I loved OMD. I had Big hair. I was happy. I was innocent.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 12, 2017
Please share your #MeAt14. pic.twitter.com/ccPyVHgcVS
This is me at 14. I was on the gymnastics team and sang in the choir. I was not dating a 32 year old man. Who were you at 14? Tweet a pic, tell us who you were and pic to the top of your page #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/HPVzMgaD8h— Lizz Winstead (@lizzwinstead) November 12, 2017
Moore and his supporters have dismissed the allegations as a political move to influence his campaign for the Senate, and others have downplayed the allegations as “much ado about very little,” Vox has reported.
“More disturbing than the well-sourced report about Moore were the number of people willing to justify his behavior,” Lawson said.
Alabama’s Republican secretary of state, John Merrill, questioned the timing of The Post’s report.
“It’s odd to me that this information has just been introduced,” Merrill told the Huffington Post. “In all the campaigns Judge Moore has ever run before ― and he has run a lot of them, probably a dozen campaigns. It’s very, very odd to me this information has just been introduced.”
Lawson, who says she identifies with the Republican Party, responded: “We need to affirm there are lines we won’t cross in the name of party labels.”
