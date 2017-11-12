Venus - Jupiter Conjunction 2017

The Beaufort Inn recently opened their brand new building, Craven Cottage, for guests. This is the first new building that the bed and breakfast has built since 2005 and offers guests who want more modern accommodations, 12 rooms to stay in without the historical aspect.
We asked Kimberly Morris of Wyndham Vacation Rentals Hilton Head Island, and Dru Brown of The Vacation Company -- two property management companies on Hilton Head Island -- what the top five places of origin are for the part-time winter residents called snowbirds. Here's what they told us.
When cooler-than-average ocean surface temperature emerges in the Pacific Ocean, rainfall patterns shift westward. More atmospheric disturbance there fuels the Jet Stream and alters prevailing weather conditions throughout the United States. This is one of the most influential "teleconnections" in climate science.
A Charleston veteran is the new owner of the Today Show's "puppy with a purpose." The veteran, Stacy Pearsall, met her service dog live on the show Thursday morning. Pearsall is a retired, award-winning combat photographer now known for her "Veterans Portrait Project."
A man allegedly robbed the Parker’s gas station in Hardeeville at knife-point on Thursday morning and then fled in a silver-colored vehicle onto Interstate 95. Police are asking the public to help identify and locate the suspect.