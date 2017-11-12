Venus - Jupiter Conjunction 2017

More Videos

Did you miss the Hilton Head Oyster Festival? Here's what you missed. 1:09

Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street 0:21

Highlights from the Beaufort Veterans Day Parade 1:16

Heritage Days Celebration presenter brings Lowcountry history to life 0:53

Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 0:54

Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn 0:50

Former Parris Island drill instructor found guilty at court martial trial. Here are the charges. 0:55

Want to jazz up your burger? Here's the recipe from Hilton Head's Charbar Co. 0:44

Man behind 'The Matrix' & 'Die Hard' restored this famous Beaufort County plantation 0:31

Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 0:22

    It's a cosmic conjunction! A special astronomical event will occur November 13, 2017 when Jupiter and Venus appear together low in the pre-dawn sky.

It's a cosmic conjunction! A special astronomical event will occur November 13, 2017 when Jupiter and Venus appear together low in the pre-dawn sky.
Understanding La Niña

When cooler-than-average ocean surface temperature emerges in the Pacific Ocean, rainfall patterns shift westward. More atmospheric disturbance there fuels the Jet Stream and alters prevailing weather conditions throughout the United States. This is one of the most influential "teleconnections" in climate science.