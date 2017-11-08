More Videos

    The video, captured by a backyard security camera in Southport, NC, shows a tanker moving past a backyard swing set and pier before hitting land. It doesn’t stop there, however. The engines continue to drive the ship forward and the tankers starts to spin completely around, sending someone in a small fishing boat scrambling out of its path.

Latest News

Backyard security video shows massive ship run aground in NC and keep going

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

November 08, 2017 7:27 AM

A two-and-a-half-minute video that shows a ship running aground in North Carolina’s Cape Fear River has become one of the hottest regional posts on Facebook, with 65,000 views since Sunday.

It was posted by the coastal news site, The State Port Pilot, which credits the video to someone’s backyard security camera. The ship ran aground on Saturday , according to the post. The post does not say if anyone was injured or if an investigation is underway.

The video shows the ship moving past a backyard swing set and pier before hitting land. It doesn’t stop there, however. The engines continue to drive the ship forward and it starts to spin completely around, sending someone in a small fishing boat scrambling out of its path.

Dozens of comments were posted in response to the video, including several who noted the small fishing boat came a little too close to being smacked by the larger ship.

The tanker ran aground at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the intracoastal waterway, near Southport’s River Drive, TV station WNCN reported. The Coast Guard told WNCN that the tanker’s crew blamed the issue on the ship’s propulsion.

Coast Guard officials told TV station WECT that the ship has since been refloated and there were no injuries reported.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

