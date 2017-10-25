Traffic Update on downed power lines on Ribaut Road

More Videos

Proposed beach lines take in Hilton Head homes, pools

Traffic will be slow on Boundary Street in Beaufort, here's why

Alligator pulled from water pipe in Florida

St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation

NC man shows his copperhead bites

If something traumatic happened to a student, how would Beaufort County schools respond?

Know this guy? He's wanted in Yemassee

Here's what it's like to ride the St. Mary's Railroad

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal

5 fun facts about 'Polo Ponies'

Local

The St. Mary’s Railroad in coastal Georgia consists of the old rail depot – an art-deco utilitarian building – which was converted into a museum and a local theatre that are both popular with visitors. The St. Mary’s Railroad owns several diesel locomotives and offers steam train rides with custom-built passenger cars with open seating that allows expansive views of the town and scenery.

Local

Hilton Head resident Ruth Idzik uses her home as an example for S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control's Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management proposed setback lines as her pool falls into the "setback area" with the redrawn lines. Izdik believes if another storm hits they and their neighbors property values will suffer if repairs can't be made because of the new beach lines.

Possible tornado in Spartanburg leaves damage

Weather

Possible tornado in Spartanburg leaves damage

A storm ravaged Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday, October 23, tearing down trees and power lines. Property was damaged at Spartanburg Community College during the storm. The area was hit by a possible tornado.

Moped drivers are in for some changes in 2018

Local

Moped drivers are in for some changes in 2018

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed a moped bill into law in May 2017. While the law won't go into effect until late 2018 due to backlog because of the Real-IDs, moped drivers should start brushing up on the new restrictions now.

Who passed these fake bills? Yemassee Police want to know.

Beaufort News

Who passed these fake bills? Yemassee Police want to know.

Yemassee Police are looking for a man suspected of counterfeit. A cashier at the Family Dollar received four counterfeit $50 bills on Oct. 9. The bills had the words "For motion picture use only" printed on them. Police say the man in the surveillance video used the bills to purchase $200 worth of prepaid phone cards. Anyone with information should call Capt. Joe Loadholt at (843) 812-8790, SC CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or email jloadholt@yemassee.org. You may remain anonymous.

Yemassee thieves pull pants down, fill them up with merchandise

Beaufort News

Yemassee thieves pull pants down, fill them up with merchandise

The Yemassee Police Department is looking for four suspects involved in a theft at the EZ Shop located at 315 Yemassee Hwy. Two of the male suspects walked into the manager's office and concealed cigarettes and other items in their pants, police say. Two of the suspects left in a tan Kia Sol. All four are wanted for petit larceny. Anyone with information should call Cpt. Joe Loadholt at 843-812-8790, Cpl. Brian Michael at 843-589-6315 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat

Crime & Public Safety

Watch: Woman leads Georgia police on high speed chase — with her two young children in the back seat

A woman led Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office deputies on a high speed chase around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Police used a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) to safely stop the vehicle. When police approached the vehicle, they found two young children — ages 5 and 8 — in the back seat. Neither was wearing a seatbelt. Police say the mother was under the influence of drugs at the time of the chase. She's been arrested and charged with DUI, drug possession, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and two counts of endangering a child by DUI. Neither child was injured. Note: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

Here are 8 design options for Trump's border wall

National

Here are 8 design options for Trump's border wall

Four weeks into the Border Wall Prototype Construction Project, eight new wall prototypes were constructed near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry as of October 19. This aerial view shows the walls being built. Otay Mesa is a community in San Diego.

Watch this pancake artist bring Pennywise to life

Food & Drink

Watch this pancake artist bring Pennywise to life

Pancake artist Ben Daniels of Dancakes makes an edible creation from Stephen King’s “It” at the 14th annual Art in the Park. Dancakes was one in the over 50 artist stands that participated in the event, which was Oct. 14 and 15 at Lindendale Park in Highland.