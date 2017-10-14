Police respond to “man down” on Hilton Head; find man sleeping at an intersection

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office along with EMS responded to a report of a man down on Thursday on Hilton Head Island at the intersection of William Hilton Parkway and Pembroke Drive, according to reports.
EMS responded to the scene first and found the driver asleep at the wheel while in the intersection. After failed attempts to wake the driver by knocking the window a rear window was broken to allow EMS entry to the vehicle, according to the reports.
The driver was awake by the time Beaufort County Sheriff’s Responded to the scene the report states. It states a deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
The man said he drove to the island from his home in Bluffton to “cruise around”. He said he had not been drinking or doing drugs but was just tired, the report states.
Police searched the mans vehicle and found marijuana paraphernalia along with two “blunt roaches”, the report says.
The man was cited for possession of marijuana and released at the scene. The vehicle was released to another licensed driver since the man was too tired to drive home, according to the report.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
