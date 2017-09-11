Beaufort County schools closed Tuesday...but what about Wednesday?

As of Monday evening, here’s which area schools and colleges are closed early next week and when they plan to re-open:
▪ Beaufort County School District is closed Tuesday. After a district-wide assessment of school facility conditions Monday, the district expects to re-open Wednesday, according to a district news release. Should there be any further schedule changes, parents and employees will be notified as quickly as possible.
▪ Jasper County School District will be closed Monday and Tuesday. As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the district plans to re-open Wednesday, though an official decision on re-opening will be made in conjunction with Jasper County Emergency Services Tuesday. All athletics and student activities are canceled until further notice, according to a district news release.
▪ Savannah-Chatham County Public School System is closed through Wednesday, according to the district’s website. Check the district’s website and social media channels for up-to-date information.
▪ Hilton Head Christian Academy is closed Monday and Tuesday, according to the school’s website. “We will assess and communicate plans moving forward beyond September 12th as needed,” the website said.
▪ Beaufort Academy is closed Tuesday and plans to re-open Wednesday, school spokeswoman Lisa Gallagher said.
▪ Cross Schools in Bluffton is closed through Tuesday, according to the school’s website. No announcement on re-opening has been made on the schools’ website or Facebook page.
▪ Thomas Heyward Academy is closed Monday and Tuesday, with plans to re-open Wednesday, according to the school’s Facebook page.
▪ Holy Trinity Classical Christian School will resume classes Wednesday, according to a school news release. Families should check their email and Holy Trinity’s Facebook page for updates on re-opening, though.
▪ Sea Pines Montessori Academy is closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Melinda Cotter, head of the school.
Colleges
▪ The University of South Carolina Beaufort will re-open for employees only on Thursday, September 14. Student housing will open at noon on Saturday, September 16. Classes will resume Monday, Sept. 18, according to the college’s website.
▪ Savannah College of Art and Design is postponing the start of the fall quarter for one week. Fall quarter classes will begin on Monday, Sept. 18, according to the school’s website. Move-in will occur the weekend before.
▪ Charleston Southern University will reopen at noon on Tuesday, according to the college’s website.
▪ The Technical College of the Lowcountry is closed through Wednesday, according to a school news release. No re-opening date has been set. Please continue to check www.tcl.edu/emergency for the latest information.
▪ The Savannah campus and offices of South University are closed through Wednesday, the school announced in a news release.
▪ The Citadel employees are expected to return to work Wednesday, September 13. The barracks for the Citadel Corps of Cadets are expected to reopen 1 p.m. Wednesday. Normal class schedules for cadets and the Citadel Graduate College are expected to resume Thursday, September 14, according to The Citadel’s Facebook page.
▪ College of Charleston is canceling all classes and college events through Tuesday, according to the college’s website. An announcement on re-opening will be made after 8 p.m. Monday, according to the college’s Twitter account.
