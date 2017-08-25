Authorities name accused gunman in Charleston restaurant shooting

1:01 Life advice from Mr. (bleep) Pause

2:44 'This was not an act of terrorism... It was a disgruntled employee:' Charleston mayor breaks down hostage situation

3:23 Charleston mayor, police chief brief media on active shooter situation

0:51 Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer

0:31 Have you seen this exotic cat? He's 45 pounds and missing from Hardeeville

1:44 Hemp or pot: What's the difference?

0:51 Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home

2:33 Why these Beaufort County residents want to ban plastic bags

0:30 Notice more cops on Beaufort County roads? Here's why.