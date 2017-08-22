American Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks to reporters after a Security Council vote on a new sanctions resolution that would increase economic pressure on North Korea to return to negotiations on its missile program, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at U.N. headquarters.
Haley thinks generals, weight of office swayed Trump toward new Afghan policy

The Associated Press

August 22, 2017 9:41 AM

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. stands behind its commitment to Afghanistan demonstrates his understanding of the weight of his office – a point the president made in his speech Monday night.

“It’s one thing to be a candidate and talk about what you think,” Haley said on CNN’s “ New Day” Tuesday, the morning after Trump broke with his campaign statements opposing continuing U.S. involvement in the war-ravaged nation.

Haley also said she thinks Trump turned in favor of staying the course in Afghanistan because “he listened to his generals.”

She told CNN that Trump’s words reflect his desire to pursue a “results-based” policy in South Asia, with less focus on the duration of the commitment and less speculation about troop strength.

