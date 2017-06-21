How a Lowcountry group helps define the word ‘hero’ — and creates them in the process

Follow-through and accountability. That’s a scary mouthful of qualities that don’t get much airtime anymore.
However, thanks to Heroes of the Lowcountry, those terms are flexing new muscles.
That’s because the list of heroes, board members, and volunteers on their website reads like a veritable Who’s Who of Lowcountry nonprofit angels and all-around do-gooders. It makes me feel guilty for not participating enough in my spare time and happy that I have the good fortune to be alive on Hilton Head Island. What the heck am I doing kicking back on Saturday morning when I should be mentoring one of these great kids?
HOLC provides tuition assistance and mentoring to worthy students. And it teaches millennials how to continue the work after they’ve been given the award. Because if everyone from the top-down is crossing their t’s, dotting their i’s, researching reports, writing essays, and showing up for class, and someone is checking on all of the above, well, it’s easier to know when things need bracing up.
This is the part that teaches college-bounds about accountability, and how to tell someone immediately when something very real is impeding one’s progress. That’s much better rather than hiding the obstacle, which almost always leads to something of which one should be ashamed or feel guilty about, and that leads others to think the same thing. When an organization offers not only resources in the form of a check, but a program of ongoing review, students have the incentive to continue working hard.
The group held its annual graduation luncheon June 10 at the Bluffton campus of USCB. Among the honorees were Ida Martin, Emory Campbell, James Gilliard and Sue Yearwood. Program alumni Tamekia Daniels, who now works for Altria in Richmond, Va., was the keynote speaker. The 2017 graduates were presented their awards. The gathering is the place where graduates and recipients can see the results of follow-through and accountability, live, up close and personal, year after year.
Peggi Moon, a HOLC board member and the group’s communications liaison, said that since its inception in 2012, HOLC has had five students graduate from college while receiving tuition assistance and mentoring from its members. It currently has 35 students receiving scholarship assistance and mentoring.
HOLC differentiates itself from other scholarship programs by offering incrementally larger tuition assistance awards for every year a student stays in school. Each year, students must submit a current academic transcript, a letter of recommendation and an essay that lets HOLC know how they are doing. When a student falls behind academically, HOLC works to provide support and guidance. Upon graduation, HOLC board members are available to help with career guidance if needed.
HOLC depends on donations, charitable contributions and grants from the local community. Among the supporting groups are the Long Cove Club Charitable Advisory Committee, The Bargain Box, the Wexford Plantation Charitable Fund, St. Andrews By the Sea UMC, Walmart, Sam’s Club, the Hampton Hall Charitable Fund and the St. Francis Thrift Shop.
HOLC has two large fundraising events each year. The spring golf tournament was held at The Country Club of Hilton Head on March 25. There will be a Daufuskie Island Cruise on Oct. 7. The events are open to the public.
For more information or to register for the cruise, visit www.heroesofthelowcountry.com, email heroesofLC@gmail.com or call 843-705-6199.
You could be a hero. Or help create one.
Carmen Hawkins De Cecco lives on Hilton Head Island. She blogs at hiltonheadblogangel.me. Email her at carmenhawk@hargray.com.
