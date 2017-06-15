Water-related camps fun way to get kids to appreciate Lowcountry nature

Summer camp in Beaufort is not a thing of the past, nor is it something that children should dread, even if parents still celebrate that blessed time away from out-of-school offspring. If the Upstate is awash in farming and equine-related camps and the Midlands have summer versions of whatever it is people do in the Midlands, the Beaufort Yacht and Sailing Club still offers everything a Lowcountry child should need in a camp.
Small sailboats lining the waters between the Woods and McTeer bridges is a familiar sight here. Several years ago, however, the Yacht and Sailing Club decided that in addition to a sailing camp, children hesitant to spend a week in motorless boats needed an alternative. Since water surrounds us, we might as well start early introducing our next generation to all the opportunities afforded them.
For one week, campers in grades K-6 can experience fishing, tubing, paddle-boarding and, yes, modified sailing in local waters. Nine camp counselors — several of whom have gone through the sailing camp themselves — oversee the daily activity. And if the experiences seem new and exciting for the campers, it’s much the same to the camp director, Melissa Meinel.
A pre-K teacher at Beaufort Academy, Meinel came to the Lowcountry from Long Island, N.Y., two years ago with her husband. Like some of the children she corrals in camp, she is fascinated by her surroundings.
“It took some getting used to,” she said. “We don’t have pluff mud in Long Island Sound.”
What we have here, in addition to schools of dolphins that make even adults like Meinel turn the boat around, is nature worth appreciating.
“It’s one thing to drive over the water on the bridge,” she said. “It’s another to be out on a boat in the middle of it.”
Hopefully that appreciation of the waters is also passed on to campers. The counselors — all high school and college students — each have three to five years of experience. Some even specialize in certain areas, such as fishing.
“They have such expertise that they can tell the children what type of fish they caught, where to hold them and where not to touch them,” said Meinel.
If the counselors have trouble with anything, they can often find help among the local campers who might have picked up a thing or two just by simple observation. No — they’re not all locals — but the ones who are sometimes step in to help out the landlubbers sent to visit grandma for the summer.
All of them also get to visit the sandbar. Not “a” sandbar, but “the” sandbar that attracts adults every summer weekend. Might as well start their appreciation while they’re young.
Those Fridays on the sandbar, when older campers can be seen ankle-deep near the volleyball nets helping the younger ones with their serves, are Meinel’s favorite scene.
Those scenes will play out for the rest of the summer, and some campers will go on to become avid boaters, fishermen and sailors of local waters in ensuing years. Others will just look back fondly on their youthful Beaufort experiences. Either way, the tides will continue to wash in and back out on generations of Lowcountry campers.
