Congressman injured in shooting now in critical condition, hospital says

Despite previous reports that Majority Whip Steve Scalise was in stable condition following surgery, the hospital said his condition was critical Wednesday afternoon.
The Louisiana representative was one of five people shot during a congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning.
Rep. Scalise was critically injured and remains in critical condition. The other patient is in good condition.— MedStar Washington (@MedStarWHC) June 14, 2017
A previous statement from Scalise’s office indicated he was stable, “in good spirits” and about to undergo surgery. Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters Scalise was doing well after surgery. He was suffering from a wound to the hip, according to multiple witnesses.
President Donald Trump said the shooter, 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, died from his injuries after he was taken into custody. Two Capitol Police officers, David Bailey and Crystal Griner, congressional staffer Zachary Barth and Government Relations Director for Tyson Foods Matt Mika were also injured in the attack.
First responders originally indicated that two out of five victims were in critical condition. It’s unclear which victim is the one MedStar says is in “good condition.” Mika’s family released a statement Wednesday saying he had been shot multiple times and was in critical condition.
Matt Mika's family says he was shot multiple times and is in critical condition. https://t.co/O6rb2haFc9 pic.twitter.com/ygHlVb4zpM— FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) June 14, 2017
The shooter was a member of several anti-Republican groups, and reportedly volunteered for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.
