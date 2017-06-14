Congressman Steve Scalise is the House Majority Whip and represents the First Congressional District of Louisiana.
June 14, 2017 8:13 AM

Majority whip among those reportedly shot at congressional baseball team practice

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

Multiple people were shot at a congressional baseball team practice in Viriginia Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.

It’s unclear how many people were hit, but multiple reports said those injured include Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and two Capitol police officers.

“Scalise was on second base, and was crawling out, leaving trail of blood,” said Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., in an interview on CNN. He described it as a “hip wound,” but Scalise is in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital, a congressional aide told the Associated Press.

Police say the suspect is “believed to be in custody,” according to NBC 4.

The shooter reportedly asked if Republicans or Democrats were practicing before shooting.

Brooks, Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., were also at the practice. Paul told MSNBC that the other members at the practice had Scalise and his security detail to thank for their lives.

“Everybody probably would have died except for the fact that Capitol Police where there,” Paul said. “And the only reason they were there was because we had a member of leadership on our team.

“By him being there, he probably saved everybody else’s life,” he added.

The annual Congressional Baseball Game is a charitable event held every year, pitting Republicans and Democrats against each other. This year’s game was scheduled for Thursday.

This story will be updated.

