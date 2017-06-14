Majority whip among those reportedly shot at congressional baseball team practice

Multiple people were shot at a congressional baseball team practice in Viriginia Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.
It’s unclear how many people were hit, but multiple reports said those injured include Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and two Capitol police officers.
“Scalise was on second base, and was crawling out, leaving trail of blood,” said Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., in an interview on CNN. He described it as a “hip wound,” but Scalise is in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital, a congressional aide told the Associated Press.
APD PIO heading to scene, updates will be posted when available. Victims being transported to hospitals.— Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017
Police say the suspect is “believed to be in custody,” according to NBC 4.
The shooter reportedly asked if Republicans or Democrats were practicing before shooting.
Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC) reportedly spoke with the gunman before the incident. The gunman asked if Republicans or Democrats were practicing.— Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) June 14, 2017
I'm told Rep. Jeff Duncan plans to give a statement to police regarding a conversation he had with the shooter before leaving practice early— Rebecca Berg (@rebeccagberg) June 14, 2017
from @RepMoBrooks "Shooter attack at GOPpractice. Rifle. 50+ shots fired. 5 or more hit including GOP Whip steve scalise. I am not shot."— Matt Murphy (@mattmurphyshow) June 14, 2017
Brooks, Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., were also at the practice. Paul told MSNBC that the other members at the practice had Scalise and his security detail to thank for their lives.
“Everybody probably would have died except for the fact that Capitol Police where there,” Paul said. “And the only reason they were there was because we had a member of leadership on our team.
“By him being there, he probably saved everybody else’s life,” he added.
The annual Congressional Baseball Game is a charitable event held every year, pitting Republicans and Democrats against each other. This year’s game was scheduled for Thursday.
This story will be updated.
