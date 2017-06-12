No drugs found in two girls who died after falling from Myrtle Beach hotel

The toxicology reports for two teen girls, who died back in April after falling from the Camelot By the Sea Hotel, reveal there were no illegal substances found in the girls’ systems.

Amber Franco, 17, and Daniela Alejandra Arriaza Flores, 16, were discovered around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5. The girls had fallen from an upper floor balcony of the 20-story hotel.

The manner of their deaths has been ruled accidental, according to Katrina Collins, a supervisor at the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The mood at Myrtle Beach High School was somber and sad after the girls’ sudden deaths.

Flores was a sophomore at Myrtle Beach High School. She was active in the school’s theater program and took a leading role in a project-based learning class.

Franco was a junior and had just moved to the district from another state in November. Flores and Franco became fast friends.

Both girls were honor students on pace to graduate and attend college. Prom was coming up on the Friday before the accident and spring break was just a few days away when police were called to the Camelot By the Sea Hotel.

The toxicology report reveals that only caffeine and theobromine - which is found in chocolate - were the only substances found in Franco’s system. No substances were found in Flores’ toxicology analysis.

An obituary for Franco stated her personal reflection:

“As I stare from above I see the beauty in everything and everyone. My vision and love for art has allowed me to embrace and love all. We only have one chance to take a breath of this amazing world, please everyone find the beauty in love, life and family and unite yourself so that there can always be a great loving future for all.”