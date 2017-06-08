On Hilton Head, you can row, row, row your way to good health and a little serenity

Last weekend, the Palmetto Rowing Club of Hilton Head celebrated its 30th anniversary at the Old Oyster Factory on Marshland Road.
Why did it choose this particular auspicious island restaurant to hold its rather auspicious event? Because the Rowing Club, in keeping with its high-standard, low-profile ambitions, cannot be found easily by just anyone driving by with nothing better to do.
Only those with the full intention to brave the waterways on light-weight, silent, gliding, thirty-five or so pound vessels — leaving no carbon footprint, interested in shedding a few pounds along the way and toning those abs, arms, and leg muscles — will know that this best-kept secret is tucked away under the Old Oyster Factory. In other words, if you want to cruise with the Palmetto Rowing Club, you better know where you’re going, and why you’re going there.
My friend Anne Marie Kinski got me out for my first lesson on Saturday.
If you haven’t gone rowing on Hilton Head, well then, you just haven’t lived. Especially when you see the cool clubhouse they have, with all the boats and paddles hanging upside down from rafters under the factory. The club also has rowing machines, schedules, sign-up sheets, and even a secret back-way entrance that you can only get into at low tide (or else wade into the clubhouse at high-tide, hip-deep, to get your boat and gear). I mean this is a real clubhouse. Spanky and Our Gang would be proud.
Rowing covers all the bases for agreeable, physical exercise, that doesn’t stress joints and works the cardiovascular and muscular, all while offering tranquil, Zen-like scenery and sounds.
Heading out with club president, John Parker on Saturday, I was well prepared. We spent a good while on those rowing machines in the clubhouse, and then more time on a half-shell of a boat outside next to the pier, practicing how to get into and out of the skiff, and again, more rowing rehearsals. John was extraordinarily patient and comprehensive, explaining why certain movements are important.
He is one of eight instructors in the club. The club charges rates for people who simply want to learn rowing. There are other fees for those who want to join the club. Details can be found at www.palmettorowingclub.com/
Geez, I thought, how hard can it be, right? Who thought rowing could be so complicated?
I’ll tell you how complicated it can be. You better understand quickly how to “feather,” “square,” and “loosen up” or you are going up, and over. Maybe you might just go in a big circle while the tide carries you out.
That’s how critical those lessons are. John helped me learn them.
It’s worth the effort. The moment you get it all together, even for just a few strokes, it’s like you suddenly became a figure skater, and the boat just slides along. You maybe get to see dolphins strand-feeding, pelicans dive-bombing for breakfast, or just the marsh grass rushing by. Those are just a few of the every day scenes club members see. Why would you want to hoof it on the gym Stairmaster while watching the TV news? Not that one’s better than the other, but having experienced both I would guess that rowing out from under the Old Oyster Factory three days a week will yield better stress-reducing results.
Here’s another thing I learned last weekend: the founder of the rowing club, God rest his soul, Bill Killhour, once sang in my mother’s choir at St. Luke’s Church back in the day and I assisted his son, Will, in editing, Gullah Animal Tales, published in 1995. Island lore and connections tend to circle round and round, don’t they?
If you’re looking for a exercise regime that will help you lose weight, tone up and meet some new people while enjoying the best of Hilton Head’s outdoor scenery, check out the the club’s website or email palmettorowing88@gmail.com for more information.
Getting out from under the Old Oyster Factory could well put you over the top.
Carmen Hawkins De Cecco lives on Hilton Head Island. She blogs at hiltonheadblogangel.me. Email her at carmenhawk@hargray.com.
