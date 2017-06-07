Trump uses Twitter to announce his FBI director nomination

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday morning that he will nominate Christopher A. Wray, former assistant attorney general, for FBI Director.
I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017
Wray was assistant attorney general during former President George W. Bush’s tenure, from 2003 to 2005. He is currently a partner at the law firm King & Spalding, and he chairs the firm’s Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group.
He represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the investigation into the George Washington Bridge lane-closing case, according to the Associated Press, in which two aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes in order to punish a Democratic mayor who would not endorse the Republican governor. Christie himself was not charged in the scandal.
Former FBI Director James Comey was fired by Trump in early May. Comey is scheduled to testify before a Congressional panel on Thursday, and is expected to weigh in on Trump’s interactions with Comey leading up to his firing.
Memos written by Comey prior to his firing say Trump requested Comey drop the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s foreign ties, particularly Russia. Trump has said that he fired Comey partially because of the investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, despite original statements that Comey was fired due to mishandling the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.
Comments