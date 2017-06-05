Emergency vehicles stage near the site of a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando, Fla.
Emergency vehicles stage near the site of a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando, Fla. John Raoux AP
June 05, 2017 9:31 AM

Report of ‘multiple fatalities’ in shooting near Orlando

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla.

Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are “multiple fatalities” following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the “situation” has been contained. Officials say they'll provide an update as soon as the “info is accurate.”

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the shooting is on North Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road in Orlando.

Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.

This breaking story will be updated.

