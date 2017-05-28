What do you love about The Sands?

Locals and visitors share what brought them to The Sands and why they love the Port Royal beach. From wildlife to changed plans, everyone who turns up can have a blast.
Joan McDonough jmcdonough@islandpacket.com
Learning by doing: How a Hilton Head school teaches without testing

The Island Academy of Hilton Head offers a non-traditional education for K-12 students. This month, part of the students' class work was to complete May Mastery Month - each week, students had to complete a new project and present it in front of parents and teachers. Projects ranged from putting on a living history museum to building a functional arcade.

