What do you love about The Sands?

90-year-old, legally blind Bessie Butler, a member of the Gullah Geechee Ring Shouters, performs at the 31st annual Gullah Festival on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort.
The Island Academy of Hilton Head offers a non-traditional education for K-12 students. This month, part of the students' class work was to complete May Mastery Month - each week, students had to complete a new project and present it in front of parents and teachers. Projects ranged from putting on a living history museum to building a functional arcade.
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating a the possibility that a group of Beaufort teenagers abused a baby alligator by pour beer down its throat and smoke in its face after a video of the incident was posted on Snapchat.