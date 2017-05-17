Inside Hilton Head Island Kroger at Shelter Cove.
Are you looking for a job? Then check out this employment fair this weekend

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

May 17, 2017 4:22 PM

If you’re looking for a job in the Lowcountry, this event might help you.

Kroger is looking to fill full- and part-time positions, including cashiers and clerks for courtesy, deli, grocery, meat and seafood, a media release from the company states. Applicants should register at www.jobs.kroger.com prior to the job fair and return to a store between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. No appointment is necessary.

This is the first of two one-day hiring events that Kroger’s Atlanta division is hosting this year. The company plans to host the second event, open exclusively to military veterans and their family members, in the fall.

For more information about Kroger, go to www.kroger.com

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

