Latest News

May 16, 2017 3:06 PM

What’s next? A ferris wheel?

The Hilton Head Island gold rush is in full pursuit. Develop Bay Point, Hilton Head National, Sea Pines hotel expansion, an arts center that will not stand without taxpayer support, etc.

We are told this will raise home values. We are not told it will also increase traffic.

Developers ignore rejection. They put lipstick on the pig and reintroduce it as a swan. Given the current trend, we can expect food trucks on the beach (I forgot, we will have them). What’s next a ferris wheel?

Robert MacKinnon

Hilton Head Island

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Man leaps over counter, chaos breaks out at Bluffton Mcdonald's

Video: Man leaps over counter, chaos breaks out at Bluffton Mcdonald's 0:34

Video: Man leaps over counter, chaos breaks out at Bluffton Mcdonald's

Dick Stewart hears your accusations of 1:44

Dick Stewart hears your accusations of "master scheme" to end fun
Good Morning Whale Branch: behind the scenes at school's morning newscast 1:33

Good Morning Whale Branch: behind the scenes at school's morning newscast

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos