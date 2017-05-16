The Hilton Head Island gold rush is in full pursuit. Develop Bay Point, Hilton Head National, Sea Pines hotel expansion, an arts center that will not stand without taxpayer support, etc.
We are told this will raise home values. We are not told it will also increase traffic.
Developers ignore rejection. They put lipstick on the pig and reintroduce it as a swan. Given the current trend, we can expect food trucks on the beach (I forgot, we will have them). What’s next a ferris wheel?
Robert MacKinnon
Hilton Head Island
