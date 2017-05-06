Your frozen waffles, pancakes and french toast may be contaminated with Listeria

A breakfast staple that’s allowed parents to sleep in for decades has been recalled en masse on the threat of a food borne illness that can cause fatal infections in young children.
All Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and french toast products distributed in the United States have been recalled because “they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes,” the FDA recall notice stated.
The product is being stripped from supermarket freezers. Consumers should throw them out or return them to the store for a full refund.
And “all” means “all” — all Best By dates, all waffles (Homestyle, Buttermilk, Blueberry, Low-Fat,, etc.), all pancakes (Oatmeal, Buttermilk, Homestyle, Blueberry, etc.), all French Toast, all Lil Griddlers, the Pancake Mexico, the French Toast & Sausage TV breakfast and the Hungry Man Selects Chicken & Waffles.
Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups aren’t affected by this recall.
Pinnacle Foods’ testing found listeria in the producing plant. As the recall notice reminds, listeria “can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”
Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths is they get listeria. Healthy adults might suffer only flu-like symptoms, pain in the abdomen and diarrhea.
Consumers with questions can call Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments