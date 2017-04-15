These awesome outfits won Plaid Nation Day at RBC Heritage

Winners at Plaid Nation Day at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing on Saturday, April 14. 2017, are three cousins: twins Cooper and Eli Quillen and Zach Ellison. They are from Piedmont, SC, and Hilton Head Island. They win two tickets to the 2018 Heritage.
